How to watch Scottie Barnes' Raptors vs. Heat, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are losers of two straight games after falling to the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over the weekend.

The Raptors had chances to win both games by keeping things close in the fourth quarter, but they didn't have the stamina to come up with a victory in either game. The losses took some wind out of their sails after two wins following the NBA Cup, one of which was against the Miami Heat, the team's opponent for their next game.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

• Date: Tuesday, December 23

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

What channel is Raptors vs. Heat on?

Raptors vs. Heat will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Heat live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Heat injury report

• SF Pelle Larsson (OUT - hip)

• PG Tyler Herro (OUT - toe)

• PF Nikola Jovic (OUT - elbow)

• PG Terry Rozier (OUT - not with team)

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Heat preview

The Raptors and Heat have endured their fair share of struggles this season, especially after being eliminated in the NBA quarterfinals. Both teams have potential to be among the best in the Eastern Conference, but they have struggled to stay consistent.

Neither team will be 100 per cent for the game at the Kaseya Center, so it will come down to which squad executes its game plan better. Considering the Heat lost the last matchup, they will be coming into the game with a bit more to prove and some extra adjustments to make.

It's up to the Raptors to find ways to combat those counters and come out with the win. If the Raptors can leave Miami with the victory once again, it will give them some confidence going into Christmas, which will hopefully lead to some good fortune in the new year.

It won't be easy against the scorned Heat squad, but they have beaten them before, so it should not be too difficult to pull one out again.

