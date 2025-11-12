Immanuel Quickley's season high among 5 numbers to know after Raptors win vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors are victorious once again after beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 at the Barclays Center.

The win featured some highlights from Immanuel Quickley, who had his best game of the season, as well as other key statistics. Here are five numbers to know after the win against the Nets.

2 - Raptors double-doubles

The Raptors had a pair of double-doubles with Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. Barnes had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Poeltl had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Barnes and Poeltl were big on the boards while they had their slack picked up in the points department.

24 - Immanuel Quickley's season-high in points

Quickley had his best showing with the Raptors so far this season, dropping a season-high 24 points. It's the most he has had in a single game since Mar. 7 when he had 34 against the Utah Jazz in a win.

Quickley has been struggling with his shot so far this season for the Raptors, making just over 40 percent of his shots. It's the lowest clip of his career since the 2021-22 campaign, his second in the NBA.

Now that he's got another strong game under his belt, Quickley can feel more confident in his scoring.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

28.6 - RJ Barrett's shooting percentage

While Quickley was strong, Barrett was not. He made just 6 of 21 from the field for 28.6 percent.

Barrett missed all seven of his 3-point attempts as well, but he still managed to put 13 points on the scoreboard. The point total is the second-lowest of the season after he had 10 back on Oct. 29 against the Houston Rockets.

The hope is that Barrett won't let this become a pattern when the team plays the Cleveland Cavaliers, because they will need his scoring output more than they did against the Nets.

30 - Jakob Poeltl's minutes

It's an encouraging sign to see Poeltl able to play 30 minutes. It's his largest minute total of the season, which opens up doors for him to be on the court for longer periods of timing as long as he can stay healthy.

The Raptors' rim protection was strong, as they outscored the Nets 68-36 in points in the paint.

50 - Raptors rebounds

Another sign of dominance in the paint for the Raptors is their 50 rebounds. Poeltl and Barnes combined for 21 of the team's rebounds.

On a night without Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was dealing with a neck injury, this is an encouraging number that suggests the Raptors are getting better in this department.