Five questions ahead of Raptors vs. Sixers rematch

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get revenge on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game. The two teams met on Nov. 8 in the City of Brotherly Love, where the Sixers came away with a 130-120 victory.

Since then, the Raptors haven't lost, picking up four straight wins en route to a 9-5 record through 14 games. Their play on both ends of the floor have improved since the beginning of the season and they have won eight of their last nine games, the only loss in that stretch coming against the 76ers.

To learn more about the Raptors' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Philadelphia 76ers On SI contributor Eric Santos. You can follow him on X at @ewreckage99.

What have the Sixers been up to since they beat the Raptors on Nov. 8?

The 76ers had ups and downs over the past two weeks. Tyrese Maxey is making his case as one of the NBA’s top guards. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid’s inactiveness was an underlying contributor to two key losses against the Detroit Pistons.

How did former All-Star Paul George look in his Sixers debut?

Paul George had an okay return. His 2 of 9 shooting from the field was uninspiring, but he made good passes and strong defensive plays. The real test will come once his minutes increase.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George drives against LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What is something people should know about the 76ers that cannot be found in a box score?

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes are a young, energetic backcourt. Expect quick, effective decision-making and in-transition efficiency.

If the Sixers were to lose to the Raptors this time around, what would be the reason why?

The Raptors are one of the NBA’s top teams for scoring in the paint. With Joel Embiid and Adem Bona set to be inactive, the 76ers may struggle to stop a barrage from the inside.

What’s your final prediction for the game between the Raptors and Sixers?

I think the 76ers will snap the Raptors’ four-game winning streak. The Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes trio have clicked throughout this early part of the season. In either case, I anticipate a close match.

Tipoff between the Raptors and 76ers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports in Canada or stream it on NBA League Pass out-of-market.