Why Raptors stay winning and moving up NBA power rankings

The Toronto Raptors are flying high by going 4-1 on their road trip.

The recent success prompted NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to place the Raptors at No. 12 in his latest power rankings, four slots higher than the previous week.

"The Raptors have won seven of their last eight games and are 2-0 in Cleveland after winning a rest-advantage game there (with their best offensive performance of the season) on Thursday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors have a great opportunity to build on this 8-5 start, with five of their next seven games coming against the bottom four teams in the East (the Hornets, Wizards, Nets and Pacers). Their one loss in this 7-1 stretch was in Philadelphia, and they’ll be back there on Wednesday."

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam shoots the ball while Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Raptors' power rankings rise can continue

The teams ahead of the Raptors in Schuhmann's power rankings are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors have some weaknesses, but they are counterbalanced by a strength which has allowed them to come out of these first 13 games with a net-positive.

"The Raptors have had some slow starts, trailing by at least nine points in the first quarter of all three of their games last week, including two against the Nets and Pacers. Overall, their starting lineup has been outscored by 1.3 points per 100 possessions (second worst among the eight lineups that have played at least 100 minutes), having allowed 121 points on 92 first-quarter possessions (132 per 100)," Schuhmann wrote.

"But they have the league’s second-ranked bench, with players like Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jamal Shead providing good minutes. The Raptors have been outscored in 282 total minutes with both Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes on the floor, but are plus-15 per 100 in 289 minutes with one on the floor without the other. The defense has allowed just 96.7 per 100 in Barnes’ 140 minutes without Ingram."

On top of that, point guard Immanuel Quickley has stepped up to the plate, scoring 20 points or more in each of the last three games. His early-season struggles sparked concern, but his return to the mean has put the Raptors in the spot they are in.

The Raptors are back in action this week against the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.