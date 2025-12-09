Five questions to preview Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Cup quarterfinal

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the New York Knicks.

With the game afoot, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Kenneth Teape to learn more about the opposition.

What have the Knicks been up to since their last meeting against the Raptors a week ago?

The Knicks lost their first game after beating the Raptors by 22 to the Boston Celtics on the road by six. But, a three-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic got them back on the winning track, continuing their dominance at Madison Square Garden.

What's the prognosis for Karl-Anthony Towns' injury? Will he play against the Raptors?

Karl-Anthony Towns was able to practice on Monday, which was encouraging. However, his status for Tuesday night's game is up in the air. At least he has a chance to play; Miles "Deuce" McBride has already been ruled out because of an ankle injury that was suffered against the Magic.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Who is the Knicks' X-Factor?

An x-factor for New York for the matchup is Jordan Clarkson. Someone is going to have to step up with McBride and Landry Shamet out of the lineup and it could be him. He has struggled with his 3-point shot this season, making only 29.2%, which is the worst on the team. A microwave scorer who can heat up in an instant, the Knicks will need him to help replace the production of his injured teammates.

If the Knicks were to lose, what would be the reason why?

If New York were to get eliminated from the NBA Cup, losing to the Raptors, it would likely be because the injuries became too much to overcome. Getting OG Anunoby back is a huge boost, but there is a real chance they are without three rotation players on Tuesday night. The Knicks won't use injuries as an excuse, but replacing a second-leading scorer, the top two 3-point shooters on the team by percentage and arguably the best perimeter defender on the team is a lot.

What's your prediction for the game?

New York will advance in the NBA Cup and play in Las Vegas for the semifinals. It will be a hard-fought game, much closer than at MSG just over a week ago. The Raptors haven't looked the same without RJ Barrett in the lineup and the Knicks will take advantage again, winning 115-105.