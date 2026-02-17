3 Observations From Evaluating Second Half of Raptors' Schedule

The Toronto Raptors are 27 games away from the end of the regular season, and they are hoping to be competitive towards reaching the playoffs.

The Raptors are three games ahead of the Orlando Magic, who sit in seventh place, which would mark the first spot in the East play-in tournament. They are also two games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the number four spot in the East, which would allow them to host a first-round playoff series. Here's a look at the rest of the schedule and how the Raptors can navigate it.

The Must-Wins

Opponents Include: Chicago Bulls (x2), Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans (x2), Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks

The Raptors are fortunate to have a third of their games against teams that don't really have much of a chance to make it to the playoffs. The Raptors have to take advantage of their easier parts of the schedule if they want to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference at the end of the season.

The team needs to win eight or all nine of these contests to keep pace in the East.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram holds the ball from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Make or Breaks

Opponents Include: Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns (x2), Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat (x2)

These nine games will truly determine where the Raptors will finish in the standings. These are games that can go either way, and there's a good chance the team will win four to six of these games.

Some of these games could have a big difference on the playoff race, including the match-ups against the Magic and Heat, both of whom are fighting to get out of the play-in tournament in the East.

The Litmus Tests

Opponents Include: Detroit Pistons (x2), Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks (x2), Minnesota Timberwolves

The Raptors have struggled mightily against teams in the top six this season, and most of these teams have given the Raptors trouble already. The only win the Raptors have against any of these teams this season came against the Thunder on the road.

If the Raptors can walk away with three wins in this nine-game view, that could be enough to push the Raptors into the top six, assuming they take care of business against the lesser teams on their schedule.

