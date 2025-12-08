What's next for Raptors after RJ Barrett injury update?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is recovering from a knee sprain he suffered last month in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but it's taking a little longer than the team had hoped.

According to Raptors Republic reporter Esfandiar Baraheni, Barrett received plasma injections in his knee and will be re-evaluated in a week. This means Barrett will not play in the team's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the New York Knicks and subsequent game, whether it be the semifinal in Las Vegas or the fill-in game if they were to lose.

"The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that guard-forward RJ Barrett, diagnosed with a right knww sprain, continues to progress," the statement read. "He has been treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection, and his condition will be updated in a week."

He has been treated with platelet injections. pic.twitter.com/9eKwVKcVEb — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) December 8, 2025

Barrett remains out with injury

The Raptors are 3-5 since Barrett retreated to the bench with his knee sprain, so it's clear that the team misses him on a nightly basis. The team would have liked to have him out there against his former team in the Knicks for a chance to advance in the NBA Cup, but it appears that will not be the case.

While Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes have been good enough to carry the load in some of these games, his absence has spoken volumes when he is not on the floor and the team is losing. Had he been active for the team's latest loss against the Boston Celtics, the Raptors might have won.

The Raptors will continue to adapt with Barrett out on the sidelines. They have done that throughout the course of the season and will continue to do so until he gets back.

Given the fact that he won't be re-evaluated for another week likely means Barrett is still at least two or so weeks away from returning to the court. He will still need to get back into playing shape once he is fully cleared.

The longer Barrett is out, the more susceptible the Raptors are to losing, so the sooner he can get back on the floor, the better it is for Toronto.

The Raptors will take the court tomorrow night without Barrett as they host the Knicks for the NBA Cup quarterfinal match. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.