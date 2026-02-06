What the Raptors Trade Deadline Moves Say About Their Playoff Belief

The Toronto Raptors are taking a deep breath after the smoke cleared with all of the trade deadline drama.

While the Raptors were involved in several trade rumors with big players around the league, the team only made two small deals: one that sent Ochai Agbaji to the Brooklyn Nets and the other acquiring big man Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors for a second-round pick.

Other teams in the Eastern Conference went big, swinging trades that will affect their rotation moving forward, but Toronto made minimal moves that will keep the core of the team intact. That is a sign of confidence from the front office that the players on the court are the right fit for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley reacts after making a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Tame Trade Deadline Bodes Confidence in Raptors

The Raptors' primary trade rumor had them getting the Domantas Sabonis from the Sacramento Kings. But ultimately, the team opted not to make that move. The Kings were interested in a potential deal, but they wanted future first-round picks from the Raptors in return. Even though Sabonis would have been an upgrade, the Raptors were unwilling to part ways with those future first-round picks, which is why the deal was ultimately called off.

Sabonis is averaging 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Kings so far this season. He has only played 19 games for the Kings this year due to back injury, which is similar to why Jakob Poeltl has been on the sidelines himself. The Raptors would have had to trade Poeltl to a third team in order to get the deal done, and no potential suitors emerged.

The Raptors were also hesitant to give up RJ Barrett, who was the primary player the Kings were hoping to acquire in a potential trade. The fact that the Raptors were keen on keeping Barrett is a good sign that the team wants him as part of the future for years to come.

Now the Raptors can play out the rest of the regular season and see how far the current core can take them. If the Raptors struggle in the postseason, they can revisit a possible trade or two in the offseason once they have a better idea for what they need moving forward.

The Raptors return to the court on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 3pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

