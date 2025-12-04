The Toronto Raptors have been shocking many people around the NBA for their stellar play, winning 15 of their first 22 games to control second place in the Eastern Conference.

After consecutive losing seasons, the Raptors have finally found their way back toward the top, and it could not have been done without their improving stars. Of course, star forward Brandon Ingram has led the team offensively en route to All-Star talks, but his co-star, Scottie Barnes, has made a strong case himself. Now, Barnes is getting well-deserved recognition from the NBA.

The NBA announced that Scottie Barnes has won the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October/November.

Your Eastern Conference @Kia Defensive Player of the Month:



Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors! https://t.co/iQ9iDeEtmI pic.twitter.com/zkYbSAWPQe — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2025

Scottie Barnes named East's best defender

Barnes, 24, has been steadily improving since being taken fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and now he could be having his best season yet. By earning this award, the NBA is simply saying that Barnes has been the best defender in the Eastern Conference so far this season, and the Raptors' team success certainly plays a factor as well.

This season, Barnes is averaging 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 7.9 rebounds per game, but is also getting things done offensively. The versatile forward is also averaging 20.3 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting career-highs 51.5 per cent from the field, 41.6 per cent from three-point range, and 84.7 per cent from the charity stripe.

Nov 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Barnes has been vital to Toronto's early-season success, and it is great to see him getting the proper recognition for his incredible play.

What's next for Barnes?

This is certainly a well-deserved award for Barnes, but could more be in store for the fifth-year forward?

With the Raptors being in second place in the East, there will certainly be conversations leading up to the All-Star break about them getting some representation in Los Angeles this year. Already being named a top defender in the East, there is not much more Barnes can do to cement himself in the conversation to return to the All-Star Game.

If the Raptors can keep up this level of success for the rest of the season, there will also be arguments to be made for Barnes to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation and to make an All-NBA case.

Of course, the priority is for the Raptors to simply keep winning, but it is worth monitoring Barnes' personal success this season.