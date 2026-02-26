Raptors Blow Fourth Quarter Lead, Lose to Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after falling short 110-107 to the San Antonio Spurs inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors had a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs just would not go away. They were lights out from beyond the three-point line in the fourth quarter, which led to them coming back in the game. With 16.1 seconds to go, No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper missed a pair of free throws, but he was able to come up with the rebound after following his own miss.

De'Aaron Fox ended up with the ball and he went to the free throw line with 10.7 seconds to go. He missed the first, but made the second to make it a three-point game once again. The Spurs fouled Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley up three to prevent him from tying the game. He only made one free throw, which put the deficit at two points.

The Spurs split free throws of their own, keeping it as a one-possession game, giving the Raptors one last chance to try and tie it. The Raptors ran a good in-bounds play that got Brandon Ingram open in the corner for the game-tying shot, but it sailed off the backboard and landed in the hands of Wembanyama.

Raptors Can't Hang in Loss vs. Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors were led in scoring by Quickley and Ingram, who each had 20 points. Jakob Poeltl had 15 off the bench to match Scottie Barnes, while RJ Barrett and Jamal Shead had 12 apiece.

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell was the leading scorer with 21 points, while Fox had 20. Harper had 15 off the bench, while Stephon Castle had 13. Wembanyama struggled overall with just 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting, Julian Champagnie joined his teammates in double figures with 10 points.

The Raptors played a strong game for the most part, with three good quarters under their belt. Unfortunately, when playing teams like the Spurs, you have to play your best basketball for a full 48 minutes, and that wasn't the case in the game.

The Raptors will get some time off to recover from the back-to-back before facing off against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena in D.C. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.