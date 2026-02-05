How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get the bad taste out of their mouths from last night's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they take on the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

With the trade deadline at 2 p.m. ET, both teams could look very different from how they are currently constructed, especially the Bulls, who have been the league's busiest team at the deadline. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Thursday, February 5

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Bulls vs. Raptors on?

Bulls vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Bulls vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Bulls injury report

• PF Noa Essengue (OUT - shoulder)

• PF Zach Collins (OUT - toe)

• PG Josh Giddey (OUT - hamstring)

• PG Ayo Dosunmu (QUESTIONABLE - quadriceps)

• SF Julian Phillips (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)

• PG Tre Jones (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bulls vs. Raptors preview

The Bulls are coming into the game with a lot of activity going on around the roster. In the past few days, the team has traded Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Kevin Huerter in three separate trades while acquiring Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and Jaden Ivey. It remains to be seen if any of them will take part in the game against the Raptors.

There is also potential for the Bulls to make another move or two before the 2 p.m. ET deadline, and that would only compromise them further.

With a lot of turmoil going on with the Bulls, the Raptors need to take advantage so that they can bounce back from their loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. The Raptors led by as much as 18 points and still could not find a way to pull out the win. Therefore, the Raptors should be coming into the game very hungry to put their demons behind them and get back in the win column.

