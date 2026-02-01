Raptors Next 10 Games Could Make or Break Things

The Toronto Raptors are turning the calendar to February as they have ten games over the next four weeks, with the All-Star break in Los Angeles right in the middle.

Here's a look at the team's schedule for the month and what the team can expect in each of the 10 contests.

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Utah Jazz

The Raptors begin a five-game homestand as they take on the Utah Jazz, who are one of the rebuilding teams in the Western Conference.

Wednesday, Feb. 4 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Raptors will get two days off before facing Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which will be one of the tougher opponents the team will face over the course of the month.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards looks on against the Toronto Raptors. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Chicago Bulls

The Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Chicago Bulls, who are currently fighting to stay in the play-in tournament in the post-season picture for the Eastern Conference.

Sunday, Feb. 8 vs. Indiana Pacers

The Raptors will get a shot against the Pacers at home, who are one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. Detroit Pistons

The team's final game before the All-Star break in Los Angeles takes place at home against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday, Feb. 19 at Chicago Bulls

The Raptors get back from the break and head to the Windy City to face off against the Bulls for the second time in the month.

Sunday, Feb. 22 at Milwaukee Bucks

The Raptors complete their road trip in the Midwest as they take on the Bucks, who may or may not have Giannis Antetokounmpo if he is traded ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Raptors and Thunder will get a chance for a rematch in Toronto. The Raptors beat the Thunder last week on the road, so OKC will be coming in with a vengeance.

Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs

This is possibly one of the toughest back-to-backs of the season as Victor Wemenyama and the Spurs come to town for their annual visit one night after the defending champions make their trip to Toronto.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Washington Wizards

The month ends with a winnable contest against the Wizards, but this could be a trap game if the Raptors aren't careful.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories