Most Glaring Roster Hole Raptors Must Fill This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors enter the 2026 offseason with a clear need to address.

With the core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram locked in, the front office has successfully built a high-tempo, versatile roster. However, the team's first-round exit to the Cleveland Cavaliers exposed the lack of functional size and a vertical rim-protecting threat.

While Jakob Poeltl remains a refined post operator and a solid fundamental piece, the modern NBA demands depth at the position. To take the next step toward true contention, Toronto must find a big man who can protect the paint and provide vertical spacing to unlock their star playmakers.

Raptors Need Backup Centre

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In the Raptors' current offensive scheme, Scottie Barnes is most dangerous when the floor is open. When Barnes drives or operates in the short roll, he needs a lob threat to keep opposing centers from camping in the lane.

Poeltl is a gifted passer and screen-setter, but his lack of size allows teams to dominate on the boards.

An athletic rim-runner like Jaxson Hayes forces defenders to stay glued to the basket, creating wider lanes for Quickley’s floaters and Ingram’s mid-range game.

Solving the Defensive Identity

Toronto has historically leaned into aggressive wing defense, but that aggression requires a safety net at the rim. Without a high-level shot-blocker, the Raptors' perimeter defenders are often hesitant to gamble.

Adding a disciplined drop-coverage big would allow the Raptors to return to their chaotic, turnover-forcing style of play.

Players like Goga Bitadze or Mitchell Robinson represent the specialist profile the Raptors need. These are players who don't demand touches but anchor the defence.

Offseason Pathways

With the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, they have several avenues to address the centre position.

They could use the mid-level exception in free agency to add a low-risk, high-reward veteran. They could also scour the trade market to see if a team would be willing to make a deal, or they could utilize the 19th overall pick in the NBA draft next month.

The Bottom Line

The Raptors need a specialist at the five behind Poeltl. Whether it's through a low-cost free agency flier or a strategic trade, adding legitimate depth at the centre position is the final step for the Barnes-Barrett-Ingram era to truly take flight.

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