How to Watch Scottie Barnes' Raptors vs. Bucks, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are staying out on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Fiserv Forum for the second game after the All-Star break.

The Raptors and Bucks were both victorious in their first game after the All-Star break. The Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls by nine points on the road, while the Bucks took care of business in beating the New Orleans Pelicans by double digits. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

• Date: Sunday, February 22

• Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM EST

• Location: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What channel is Raptors vs. Bucks on?

Raptors vs. Bucks will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Bucks live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Scottie Barnes (QUESTIONABLE - personal reasons)

Bucks injury report

• PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (OUT - calf)

• SF Taurean Prince (OUT - neck)

• C Myles Turner (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Raptors vs. Bucks preview

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter drives against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Raptors have beaten the Bucks in two of the first three meetings between the teams this season. The Bucks started off strong with a win back in October during the Raptors' home opener, but Toronto has pulled ahead with a pair of wins against Milwaukee.

Now, the Raptors have a chance to clinch a season series win by beating the Bucks for a third time this season, but it won't be easy.

The Bucks have won six of their last seven games, including each of their last three games on the road. They are beginning to find their groove without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which could go a long way towards their playoff hopes. The Bucks are in need of as many wins as possible considering they are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, which is less than a game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The Raptors have to keep ground in their own playoff race as they sit within striking distance of the New York Knicks, who have the No. 4 seed, which grants homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.