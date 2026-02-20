Raptors Make Darko Rajakovic Proud After Win vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors may not have had their best victory of the season in their 110-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls, but the team is running its own race and had different goals for this game than any ordinary matchup.

It was the first game after the All-Star break for the Raptors, which can come with some challenges, but the team was able to overcome them. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about how difficult it can be playing after a week off and what it does for the team moving forward.

“I thought we did a really, really good job there with our hand activity and keeping them in front, really setting the tone for the whole game,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“… Usually this first game, and we talked about it before the game, is (about) finding the rhythm a little bit, getting the rust off. But what I’m proud of is our guys, they stayed the course during the whole game. We knew we were supposed to convert a little bit more, (but) we kept finding ways to compete and came out with a very important win for us.”

Raptors Get Much-Needed Win to Start Second Half

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams defends against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Raptors are in a position they haven't found themselves in for a few years, but that's because of the hard work they put in for the first half of the season. Now they need to figure out how to stack these victories in order to put themselves in this position come playoff time.

Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes is hopeful that the team can improve over the course of the second half of the season.

“I think it’s amazing. We’ve got a great opportunity at hand. We’ve just got to take full advantage of it,” Barnes said via Grange.

“(But) we’ve got to turn it up a notch, including our defence. That’s where it all starts. We’ve got to really toughen things up and try to make it hard for (the opposition). This is when you’ve got to start getting everything right so you’re ready for (the playoffs).”

The Raptors will continue their road trip to start the second half when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.