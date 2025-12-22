Raptors star among best young players in NBA

The Toronto Raptors are fortunate to have one of the league's greatest young talents in Scottie Barnes.

The fifth-year pro out of Florida State has had ups and downs throughout his career, but he's still the future of the Raptors franchise, so he carries a lot of weight. HoopsHype conducted a ranking of the top 25 players under the age of 25, and Barnes clocked in at No. 9 on the list.

"Although it may appear at quick glance that former Florida State standout Scottie Barnes has stagnated over the past couple of seasons, that couldn’t be further from the truth, as 2025-26 has been the best season of the 24-year-old’s career thus far," HoopsHype wrote.

"Barnes is putting up career-high marks in BPM (4.5) and WS/48 (0.151), the former of which ranks 19th league-wide. Barnes is also on pace to set a career-best mark in VORP, as his current 1.5 mark is 12th in the NBA."

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Barnes among best young players in league

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Chet Holmgren, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero, Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Jalen Williams, Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, and San Antonio Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama were the only players that ranked higher than Barnes on the list.

That's some impressive company to be a part of, which is why the Raptors have been so bullish about Barnes ever since drafting him 4th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The step that Barnes has taken in his game this season has come on the defensive end, where he has emerged as a candidate for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.

"Barnes is very much a team-first player with great playmaking ability, as well as being a hugely impactful defender," HoopsHype wrote. (Barnes is the only player in the NBA right now with at least 40 blocks and 40 steals thus far in the campaign.)

"Couple that with his career-high 38.6 percent shooting from three and elite slashing chops, and you will begin to understand why we have Barnes ranked where he is on this list."

If Barnes can continue playing at a high level, the Raptors should remain among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Barnes and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories