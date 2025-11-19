How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors have won eight of their last nine games as they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

The only game the Raptors lost during that timeframe came against the 76ers on Nov. 8 in Philadelphia. Now, the two teams face off in a rematch. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

• Date: Wednesday, November 19

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What channel is Raptors vs. 76ers on?

Raptors vs. 76ers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. 76ers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SF Ochai Agbaji (PROBABLE - back)

76ers injury report

• C Adem Bona (OUT - ankle)

• SF Paul George (OUT - knee)

• SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (OUT - knee)

• C Joel Embiid (DOUBTFUL - knee)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. 76ers preview

The Raptors struggled in the last meeting against the Sixers because Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe showed one they are one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA. Now, the Raptors will get their chance at revenge.

Since the Sixers played the Raptors, they have been up and down with a 2-2 record. They pulled out a pair of two-point wins against the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers at home, but lost twice to the shorthanded Detroit Pistons, who are enjoying a 10-game winning streak.

Since the game against the Sixers, the Raptors have won four in a row, most recently beating out the Charlotte Hornets by two points in their closest game so far this season.

If the Raptors want to pull out the win, they have to take advantage of the fact that Joel Embiid and Paul George are on the sidelines with knee injuries. They need to force the Sixers to get the ball out of their backcourt.

Without Oubre and Embiid, the Sixers are down 48 points from their last outing against the Raptors, so Philadelphia will need to find new sources of offence if they want to take down Toronto.