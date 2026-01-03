How to watch Hawks vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are starting the new year with their first game against the Atlanta Hawks inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors finished off the 2025 calendar year in dramatic fashion with three close games at home. They beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime and the Orlando Magic by overcoming a 20-point deficit, but they fell to the Denver Nuggets after a Brandon Ingram three-point bucket was ruled off by the referees. Now they get a chance to reverse their fortunes against the Hawks.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Saturday, January 3

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Hawks vs. Raptors on?

Hawks vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Hawks vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Hawks injury report

• PG Trae Young (QUESTIONABLE - quad)

• C N'Faly Dante (OUT - knee)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes passes around Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hawks vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are coming into this game all rested after not playing since Wednesday, while the Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last night.

It'll be a tough game for the Hawks, who are scraping by to keep one of the play-in tournament spots in their grasp, because the Raptors are looking to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their latest loss against the Nuggets.

The Raptors have struggled to get out of the gate strong in the last couple of games, which is why they have found themselves in some close matchups. They should look to be the aggressor and get out to an early lead, hoping to demoralize the Hawks as the game gets tougher.

The Raptors will have chances to see Mo Bamba play as the team mulls over the decision to keep him beyond his contract guarantee date in a week, while Collin Murray-Boyles has a chance to continue his strong stretch of play on both ends of the floor.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories