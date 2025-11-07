How to watch Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Cup matchup
The Toronto Raptors are beginning a five-game road trip when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in their second NBA Cup game.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
• Date: Friday, November 7
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia
What channel is Raptors vs. Hawks on?
Raptors vs. Hawks will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Raptors vs. Hawks live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors vs. Hawks preview
The Raptors and Hawks are playing against each other for the second time this season in Atlanta, but the stakes are a little higher with the NBA Cup group stage continuing.
The Raptors and Hawks each pulled out wins in the first game of the group stage, so a victory for either team will give them a strong lead in East Group A. The Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers by 20 on the road last week while the Raptors grabbed an 11-point win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In the first meeting of the season between the two teams on opening night, the Raptors beat the Hawks by 20 while scoring 138 points, which remains a season-high. In the games since then, the Raptors are maintaining a high-octane offense.
The Raptors have the 10th-best offensive rating this season at 118.05. The only teams higher than them are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.
The Hawks, meanwhile, rank 21st in offensive rating at 114.3. Those behind the Hawks are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
The Hawks are also a bit different this time around because Trae Young is on the sidelines with a knee injury, so they are rolling with Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the backcourt with All-NBA Defensive player Dyson Daniels.
If the Raptors can keep playing the way they have on both ends of the floor during the three-game win streak, they should be a tough matchup for the Hawks.