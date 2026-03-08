How to Watch Cooper Flagg's Mavericks vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get back on track as they host No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors fell to the Mavs earlier in the season, back in October, when the team was just trying to get into a rhythm off of the heels of training camp. Things have gone in different directions for both teams since then as the Raptors have moved closer to the top of the Eastern Conference standings while the Mavericks have trended in the opposite direction.

Here is a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, March 8

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Mavericks vs. Raptors on?

Mavericks vs. Raptors will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Mavericks vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Mavericks injury report

• C Dereck Lively II (OUT - foot)

• PG Kyrie Irving (OUT - knee)

• SF Cooper Flagg (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

• C Marvin Bagley III (QUESTIONABLE - neck)

• C Dwight Powell (PROBABLE - calf)

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Mavericks vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are coming into the game needing to strike a spark after losing four of their last five games, including their last three at home.

Luckily for the Raptors, they are facing one of the worst teams in the league, the Mavericks, who have dropped their last six games. The Mavs are expected to be one of the teams in the running for the No. 1 overall pick, which would help them find a co-star for Flagg.

Flagg recently returned to the lineup after nearly a month off with a foot sprain, and he would likely be on a minutes restriction if he were to play. The Raptors need to take advantage of that and exploit the Mavs' weaknesses going into the matchup. If they can do that, the Raptors can walk away with a much-needed win.

