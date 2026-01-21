Raptors Offence Explodes in Blowout Win vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are on fire after a 145-127 win against the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Raptors took a big lead early in the first quarter, scoring 41 points in the first 12 minutes of the game. They built upon their lead in the second quarter and took a 20-point lead into halftime. From there, they were able to cruise to victory in the second half, posting nearly 40-point performances in each quarter.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives against Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Raptors make statement in win over Warriors

Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley tied his career high with 40 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He made 7 of 8 three-pointers to help the Raptors break out of their funk from downtown. As a team, they made 21 of 34 threes, which is more makes than their last two games combined.

Quickley wasn't the only one hot from the field. Scottie Barnes had 26 points and 11 assists on 12 of 18 shooting, while Brandon Ingram had 22 of his own. Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick each had 10 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili had 14 points off the bench to go with 12 rebounds. He made all four of his three-point attempts throughout the game.

The Warriors were led by Buddy Hield, who had 25 points off the bench. Jonathan Kuminga also had 20 points off the bench. Stephen Curry finished with 16, while Quinten Post added 12. Brandin Podziemski dropped 11, and Moses Moody finished with 10. The team struggled without Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL in the team's game the night before against the Miami Heat.

The 145 points is the most the Raptors have scored in a single game this season. The only other time the Raptors scored more than 140 points came against the Warriors when they were in Toronto last month. But that game was in overtime. The Raptors were able to score 145 points in regulation this time around.

Considering the fact that the Raptors did not score 100 points in their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it's a positive sign knowing the team is putting behind their mistakes quickly and moving forward.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

