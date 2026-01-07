How to watch Raptors vs. LaMelo Ball's Hornets, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a home stand in which they won four of their five games, but now they take the show on the road to the Queen City as they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors have struggled against the Hornets this season, losing two of the previous three meetings, but Toronto will have a chance to even the season series in the final meeting between the two squads this season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

• Date: Wednesday, January 7

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

What channel is Raptors vs. Hornets on?

Raptors vs. Hornets will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Hornets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

C Jakob Poeltl - out (back)

Hornets injury report

C Mason Plumlee - out (groin), C Ryan Kalbrenner - out (elbow), PF Grant Williams - out (knee), C Moussa Diabate - probable (wrist), SF Brandon Miller - probable (knee), PF Tidjane Salaun - questionable (ankle)

Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson drives to the net against the Toronto Raptors. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Hornets preview

The Raptors are hoping to get over an obstacle as they take on the Hornets for the first of a two-game road trip. The Raptors have played well this season, winning 22 of their first 37 games, but the Hornets have been a team that has acted as a thorn in their side.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Raptors squeaked out a two-point win at home. Just 12 days after their first meeting, the two teams met in Charlotte where the Hornets pulled out an overtime win, snapping the Raptors' nine-game winning streak at the end of November.

The two teams met in Toronto last month where the Raptors were blown out by 25 points. Now, the Hornets will either win the season series, or the Raptors will settle the score.

If the Raptors play like they have over the last couple of games, they should be able to get revenge on the Hornets and pull out the win.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories