Three Takeaways From Raptors' Loss vs. Thunder

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after losing 116-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors started out hot in the first quarter and even had a 10-point lead at one point. However, once the Thunder got into the game, they took full control and raced out to a 25-point lead of their own. The Raptors made the score respectable in the fourth quarter once the game was out of reach, but they still came out on the losing end.

Here is three takeaways from the Raptors' loss against the Thunder:

Strong 3-Point Shooting

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors may not have won the game, but they had one of their better shooting nights from beyond the arc. The team made 18 of 38 shots from distance, good for just over 47 per cent.

The three main reasons behind the Raptors shooting so well from beyond the arc were RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Ja'Kobe Walter. The three of them combined to make 13 of the team's 18 shots from the 3-point line. Having those players shoot well from distance is exactly what the Raptors need in order to take that next step.

Struggling on the Boards Without Jakob Poeltl

The Raptors did not have Jakob Poeltl on the court because this was the first game of a back-to-back. The Raptors will face off against the San Antonio Spurs, and they wanted Poeltl to be on the floor when they played Victor Wembanyama, thus opting to sit him against the Thunder.

Sitting Poeltl forced the Raptors to pay the price. They only had 34 rebounds as a team, and nobody had more than eight individually. The Thunder had 49 rebounds of their own, including 12 on the offensive end. This was a big struggle for the Raptors all night long, and it was a big reason why the team did not pull off the win.

Raptors Aren't Far Off

The Raptors had a chance to play the best team in the league, and while they struggled, they still showed signs of strength. They will learn a lot from a game like this, and that should help them move forward as a team as they try to clinch one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference standings.

The hope is that the Raptors will be able to go back to the drawing board and iron whichever kinks they need to sort out before the end of the season.