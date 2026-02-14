How Raptors Offence Will Change in Season's Second Half

The Toronto Raptors are 32-23 at the All-Star break, but they are in need of making some improvements, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Raptors are gaining some insurance by adding Jakob Poeltl back to the lineup after missing 25 games with a back injury. Poeltl returned to the court in the team's latest game against the Detroit Pistons. The Raptors also acquired Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, and he should give the team some depth at the centre position as well.

“We still have to see how the chemistry between those guys is going to develop. I want everybody to understand that everything starts with us on the defensive end before we talk about offence," Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said of Poeltl and Jackson-Davis via Sportsnet reporter Blake Murphy.

"And from there, we’re going to be learning how to best use those guys on the offensive end and what it’s going to do to our spacing. Experience has taught me that a lot of times what you have planned, and what you’ve based on the film, it’s not necessarily what works in real life.”

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Raptors Must Adjust With Centres

The Raptors have been missing size all season long with Poeltl on the sidelines, but getting him back at this point in the season is crucial for the team's success late in the year. The Raptors have some ground to make up if they want to get home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Having him protecting the paint will do wonders on both ends of the floor.

Jackson-Davis is also someone that can provide depth on nights where Poeltl is inactive. Poeltl won't play in all of the team's final 27 games, so adding Jackson-Davis will give the team more flexibility to move around the other rotation players to put them in the best spots possible.

At least one, if not both Poeltl and Jackson-Davis, should be part of Toronto's postseason rotation so the Raptors have to figure out how to operate with them on the court and build chemistry to get exactly where the team needs to be in two months' time for the playoffs.

The Raptors return to the court on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories