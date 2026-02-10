Trade Deadline Acquisition Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Raptors Look Smart After Debut

Toronto Raptors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis should be all smiles after his debut in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Pacers while playing in just 16 minutes of action. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about Jackson-Davis after the game, sharing how his plan to integrate him into the team will look like.

“I just want to let him be,” Rajakovic said of Jackson-Davis via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “I want to coach him. I want to help him. I want to build him and see where we go. I don’t want, based on one good game or bad game, to pass any judgment on him. I want to see a chunk of 10, 15 games and see how he grows with us.”

Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Jackson-Davis Starts Off Raptors Tenure Right

Jackson-Davis got a lot of playing time with Collin Murray-Boyles leaving the game with a thumb injury. The two play similar positions, so if Murray-Boyles is out for a couple of games, Jackson-Davis could have a chance to play more.

Jackson-Davis spoke after the game about his performance and how he was able to acclimate with his new teammates.

“That’s a really, really good crew in there,” Jackson-Davis said h/t NBC Sports Bay Area contributor Dan Dempster. “You could see during the game they were hyping me up every time I made a play, giving me a lot of confidence. So, I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be a part of the team.

“One of the assistant coaches came up to me and said, ‘At the end of the day, it's just basketball; just go out there and play,’ and so that’s what I did.”

The Raptors acquired Trayce Jackson-Davis at the trade deadline for a 2026 second-round pick from the Golden State Warriors. So he isn't expected to play a significant role with the team, however the Raptors are hoping they got a steal from the Warriors.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster has been keeping an eye on Jackson-Davis since before he entered the NBA as a potential player for the franchise and jumped at the opportunity when he became available at the trade deadline. Now, Webster hopes Jackson-Davis makes him look smart with his play on the court.

Jackson-Davis and the Raptors will return to the court tomorrow against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

