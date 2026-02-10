Trade Deadline Acquisition Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Raptors Look Smart After Debut
Toronto Raptors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis should be all smiles after his debut in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers.
Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Pacers while playing in just 16 minutes of action. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about Jackson-Davis after the game, sharing how his plan to integrate him into the team will look like.
“I just want to let him be,” Rajakovic said of Jackson-Davis via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “I want to coach him. I want to help him. I want to build him and see where we go. I don’t want, based on one good game or bad game, to pass any judgment on him. I want to see a chunk of 10, 15 games and see how he grows with us.”
Jackson-Davis Starts Off Raptors Tenure Right
Jackson-Davis got a lot of playing time with Collin Murray-Boyles leaving the game with a thumb injury. The two play similar positions, so if Murray-Boyles is out for a couple of games, Jackson-Davis could have a chance to play more.
Jackson-Davis spoke after the game about his performance and how he was able to acclimate with his new teammates.
“That’s a really, really good crew in there,” Jackson-Davis said h/t NBC Sports Bay Area contributor Dan Dempster. “You could see during the game they were hyping me up every time I made a play, giving me a lot of confidence. So, I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be a part of the team.
“One of the assistant coaches came up to me and said, ‘At the end of the day, it's just basketball; just go out there and play,’ and so that’s what I did.”
The Raptors acquired Trayce Jackson-Davis at the trade deadline for a 2026 second-round pick from the Golden State Warriors. So he isn't expected to play a significant role with the team, however the Raptors are hoping they got a steal from the Warriors.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster has been keeping an eye on Jackson-Davis since before he entered the NBA as a potential player for the franchise and jumped at the opportunity when he became available at the trade deadline. Now, Webster hopes Jackson-Davis makes him look smart with his play on the court.
Jackson-Davis and the Raptors will return to the court tomorrow against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.