How to watch LeBron James' Lakers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their only trip to Scotiabank Arena this season.

The Raptors and Lakers are both in second place in their respective conferences, so this should be an important game for both teams. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Thursday, December 4

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario

What channel is Lakers vs. Raptors on?

Lakers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Lakers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Lakers injury report

PG Luka Doncic - out (personal reasons), PG Marcus Smart - out (back)

Raptors injury report

SF RJ Barrett - out (knee sprain), C Jakob Poeltl - out (rest)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Lakers vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are hoping to build off of their close win against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week with a matchup against the Lakers who do not have Luka Doncic due to personal reasons.

Doncic's absence from the game should change things tremendously for the Lakers. After coming off a loss in their last game against the Phoenix Suns at home, the Lakers are going to be hungry and sharp.

It will be up to the Raptors to contain that level of aggression by matching the Lakers' physicality. The Raptors can do that, but they will also have challenges in that department as starting centre Jakob Poeltl sits with the impending second half of the back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets looming.

The Raptors have often struggled without having Poeltl in the lineup, especially when it comes to crashing the glass. Players like Scottie Barnes, backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles will have to pick up the slack.

If the Raptors can pull off the win, they will be feeling pretty good about themselves going into the second half of their home stand. The Raptors are facing some tough opponents coming up, including the Lakers, so beating them would be a huge confidence booster for Toronto.

