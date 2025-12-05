Lakers star LeBron James shows love to Raptors' Brandon Ingram

The Toronto Raptors made an under-the-radar trade last season to acquire Brandon Ingram, and that deal is paying off big-time now.

Despite a loss to his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram dropped 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, trying to do what he could to take down the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2016.

After the matchup, Lakers star LeBron James showed love to his former teammate and praised Ingram's growth as a player.

"[Brandon Ingram] is an unbelievable talent," James said. "I had him in my first year in LA, obviously, and he was a young stud then. A seasoned vet now. Super mature now. His game has matured. He's gotten better and better, and I love to see him thrive."

Ingram's growth since his Lakers tenure

Of course, Ingram has grown a lot since he was just a 21-year-old playing in Los Angeles alongside James, as leaving the Lakers ultimately helped him become the player he is today. Immediately after getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Lakers' blockbuster Anthony Davis deal, Ingram made his lone All-Star appearance and has been consistently impressive ever since.

Now, in Toronto, Ingram is arguably playing the most meaningful basketball yet, as he has helped the Raptors win 15 of their first 23 games, and should be tracking to play in just the third playoff series of his career.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with forward Brandon Ingram (14) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Staples Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through 23 games as a Raptor, Ingram has averaged 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, cementing himself as a key part of their early-season success.

What did Ingram learn from LeBron?

Before the game, Ingram caught up with James, then spoke to Sportsnet's Danielle Michaud about his time in Los Angeles with the legendary forward.

"I asked him, what was it like to be a teammate of [LeBron], and [Ingram] said how he got to see how much work he put in to being who he is on a daily basis, while being a very fun teammate, one who's always present in the moment," Michaud said. "As for what he took away from him, he said how to be a professional. The consistency. From sleeping to taking care of his body, it makes him the ultimate leader on the floor."

Ingram talks about what it was like being LeBrons teammate

It is no surprise that Ingram was able to learn so much from the argued GOAT, and he even admitted that he is not shocked at all to see James still playing at this level despite his age.

Ingram is building an incredible career for himself, but his lone year with James might have been more crucial than many believe.