Brandon Ingram making massive difference for Raptors

At last season's NBA trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors acquired versatile forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, and even signed him to a three-year, $120 million contract extension before he ever suited up for his new team.

Of course, there were some natural concerns about Ingram's fit in Toronto, especially since he did not touch the floor for the Raptors until the start of the 2025-26 season due to injury. However, the All-Star-caliber forward is relieving any doubts as he makes a huge difference for this 9-5 Raptors team.

After leading the Raptors to a clutch win over the Charlotte Hornets, Ingram talked about how great his time has been in Toronto so far.

"The energy feels good, especially from my teammates, my coaches, training staff, from the fans, the energy feels great," Ingram said. "I'm able to come in and just get better every single game. Coming off an injury, they were welcoming to me, talking to me every single day about getting back to myself. Everybody's just been helping. I feel good when I step into practice, when I step into the arena."

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) laughs during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Ingram's impact shown in the clutch

Ingram finished Toronto's win over the Hornets with 27 points, highlighted by a poster dunk over Charlotte's 7-foot centre Ryan Kalkbrenner and a game-saving block to keep the Raptors' lead safe with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Raptors star Scottie Barnes explained how Ingram makes a huge impact in the clutch.

"They know how dangerous he is. He’s been killing them all game on the post-ups, ISOs. You've got to send help," Barnes said about Ingram. "He draws so much attention. He’s so talented. Once he gets to his spots, it’s unstoppable."

Barnes also commented on Ingram's poster dunk, saying he was not surprised because, "he's got bounce. He's got super long arms as well... He probably could've had more dunks as well today. He's super athletic."

Ingram gets love from Darko Rajakovic

When Ingram threw down his highlight dunk over Kalkbrenner, the Raptors bench exploded with excitement, and head coach Darko Rajakovic believes that support stems from what a great person and teammate Ingram has been in Toronto.

"Brandon is a very cool teammate. His teammates, they really love him," Rajakovic said. "He did a great job getting incorporated in our team, even last year when he was not playing. He's invested in our guys. He's invested in this team. When somebody’s a good human being and he does well, obviously, you’re going to cheer for him and support him. That was a natural reaction from our bench."

The Raptors are very fortunate to have Ingram in their lineup this season, and his teammates and coaches clearly love to have him there as well. If Ingram can continue to make this type of impact, not only on the floor but on his teammates, the Raptors should be a very successful team this season.