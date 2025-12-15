Lakers, Raptors linked in trade idea to swap guard prospects

The Toronto Raptors should be looking for ways to improve their team as they currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Raptors could do that by making a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Ja'Kobe Walter to the Lakers for Dalton Knecht.

"While the Raptors have been linked to the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, that might be too dramatic for a group that already made a major move at last season's deadline (acquiring and then extending Brandon Ingram)," Buckley wrote.

"If they don't want to shake things up to that degree—or don't want to give up assets that may be needed for an eventual Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit—a minor move like this could work.

"Walter and Knecht, who were taken just two picks apart in the 2024 draft, have generally disappointed and might benefit from a change of scenery. Walter is a cleaner fit for the three-and-D mold L.A. is presumably after, while Knecht's three-point potential may matter more for the Raptors given their struggles to ramp up their perimeter volume."

Raptors, Lakers could trade Walter, Knecht

It seems like a silly trade at first glance because the two were taken so closely in the 2024 NBA draft. However, the more this trade is looked at, the more it makes sense.

The trade probably makes more sense for the Lakers because they tried to trade Knecht last season to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, however, that trade was vetoed by the NBA after completion because the latter failed his physical with Los Angeles.

Walter is in his second season with the Raptors, and he is showing signs of growth. However, there is reason to believe he could be doing more. Walter is averaging 5.5 points per game so far this season for the Raptors, which is a step back from his 8.6 points per game he was averaging last year as a rookie.

Part of the reason behind Walter's step back has been the addition of Brandon Ingram, who has become one of the team's top scorers. The team also has Gradey Dick, who was taken the year before Walter in the lottery of the draft.

If the Raptors acquired Knecht for Walter, it would give them more balance across the floor and more versatility when it comes to positions. This is a trade that likely won't happen, probably because it makes too much sense.

However, it's something to keep an eye on as the league's trade season begins and continues through the beginning of February.