Raptors need one stat to change in order to win

The Toronto Raptors are looking for ways to get better as they've hit a wall in the last several games.

After winning nine games in a row, the Raptors have lost six of their last seven contests, showing that things are not as good as they were before. ESPN contributor Zach Kram believes that part of the reason behind the team's struggles has to do with the team's inability to get to the free throw line.

"Toronto is a bottom-10 team in both free throws attempted and allowed, which equated to the Raptors spotting their opponents an extra two to three points per game," Kram wrote.

"Toronto is one of just five teams that doesn't have a single player averaging five free throw attempts per game, along with the below-.500 Wizards, Hornets, Mavericks and Kings. In Tuesday's Cup quarterfinal loss, the Knicks shot 10 more free throws than the Raptors."

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram handles the ball against the New York Knicks | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Raptors need to play free throw game better

On the offensive side of the ball, the Raptors need to see more players driving to the rim and drawing fouls, allowing them to score from the free throw line. Most of the best players in the NBA, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo, figure out how to get to the charity stripe at a high rate.

Defensively, the Raptors have to keep their fouls down. Defending without fouling is the key to success in the NBA and that's an area where the Raptors could improve.

Toronto already has one of the top 10 defenses in the league, but this is a chance for them to get even better. If the Raptors can keep their opponents off the free throw line, they could win some of the close games they've been involved in lately.

The Raptors recently lost in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets and by three points to the Los Angeles Lakers. Had they been better at keeping their opponent off of the free throw line, perhaps the Raptors would be winning those games instead of losing.

In the meantime, the Raptors are returning to the court by taking their talents to South Beach to face Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell and the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.