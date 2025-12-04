Luka Doncic gives surprising comments ahead of Lakers vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be without Luka Doncic for personal reasons.

However, Doncic's recent comments on the Raptors will likely be on Toronto's minds going into the game.

"Honestly, I'm not watching much of the NBA, I'm sorry," Doncic said when asked about the Raptors. "I know what kind of record they [the Raptors] have, what kind of coach they have, I love him, and I know he's making them play physical basketball."

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic watches game play during overtime against the Charlotte Hornets | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Doncic loves Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic

What isn't surprising about Doncic's answer is what he had to say about Rajakovic, one of the most well-known coaches in European circles. The Slovenian guard has a lot of respect for the Serbian coach, but a reunion between the two will have to wait until the Raptors head to Los Angeles later in the season.

Doncic is reportedly traveling back to Slovenia for the birth of his second child, which will force him to miss at least one game for the Lakers.

The Lakers are going to have to adjust without Doncic to the lineup, giving the Raptors a chance to pull out a potential win when it could have been a loss. The Raptors should be prepared for a physical Lakers squad hoping to compensate for the loss of Doncic and needing to bounce back after a loss to the Phoenix Suns at home in their last game.

“They know what we mean by physicality,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said via SCNG reporter Khobi Price. “They face it with certain teams. They’ve done it. We’ve shown it. It’s part of the habit thing that we have to build for us to be a great team eventually. We have to be physical in everything we do.”

Redick isn't the only one hoping for more physicality. Jake LaRavia also recently stressed the team's physicality.

“It’s kind of like a trend in our losses. When we’re not a more physical team, we struggle a little bit more to be able to win the game,” LaRavia said via Price. “If we come out from the jump and we’re the more physical team, we set the tone, we’re running faster [and] we’re playing harder, then that’s how you win games.”

Tipoff between the Lakers and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.