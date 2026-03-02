What Raptors HC Darko Rajakovic Said After Wizards Game

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is taking everything into consideration after the team beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-125 in D.C.

While the Raptors struggled beginning and built a double-digit deficit for themselves, they managed to chip away and return to their style of basketball to beat the Wizards handily. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke after the game about his team's performance over the 48 minutes.

"Well, first half we just did not play to our standard, and that's what we always compare us to. We do not compare us to the opponent, we don't look at the scoreboard like that. It's like how we need to hold our standard," Rajakovic said.

"So, second half, all we got to do is get back to our habits. Everybody can have a better quarter or better half. It's important the team reacted really well in the second half, and it was very good to see the direction of the team and to get this win on the road."

Raptors Play Tale of Two Halves vs. Wizards

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Raptors knew they did not play their best basketball in the first half, but they were able to correct their mistakes quickly in the second half. Rajakovic was impressed with how the team responded after trailing by double digits early in the game.

"We stepped up with our aggressiveness on the ball. I thought we did a good job of contesting their shots, improved our rebounding in the second half, and all of that allowed us to get out in transition and run and to be able to score in the paint quite a bit," Rajakovic said.

Getting any win at this point in the season is big for the Raptors who are looking to claim one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors have to treat every opponent seriously, whether they are a lottery-bound team like the Wizards or a championship-caliber squad like the New York Knicks, who the Raptors will be facing off in their next game.

It won't be easy for the Raptors, but they will have to be more consistent over a longer period of time to get a win against the playoff-bound Knicks.

Tip-off between the Knicks and Raptors is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

