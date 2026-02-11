Pistons Brawl Suspensions Affecting Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Detroit Pistons, who will look a little different following the news of some suspensions handed out by the league.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the NBA is suspending Detroit Pistons centers Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart for their roles in a fight with the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week. Duren will be out for the next two games while Stewart will sit for the next seven. Both will be out for the Pistons against the Raptors, barring any appeal.

NBA suspensions for the Pistons-Hornets fight, sources tell ESPN:



Isaiah Stewart: 7 games



Miles Bridges: 4 games



Moussa Diabate: 4 games



Jalen Duren: 2 games — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2026

Pistons Suspensions Could Help Raptors

The NBA released the following statement on the suspensions:

"Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended seven games for leaving the bench area aggressively entering an on-court altercation and fighting. It was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," the statement read. "The length of Stewart's suspension is based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.

"Additionally, Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate have each been suspended 4 games for fighting and escalating the altercation, and Pistons center Jalen Duren has been suspended 2 games for initiating the altercation and fighting.

"The incident began when Diabate committed a defensive foul on Duren with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter of the Pistons' 1:10-1:04 victory over the Hornets on Feb. 9 at Spectrum Stadium. All four players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

"Stewart and Duren will begin serving their suspensions tomorrow when the Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena."

Duren, an All-Star this season, will still be able to participate in this weekend's festivities, but his loss in the game is a huge reprieve for the Raptors. The Pistons lose two of their big men for the game, giving the Raptors a chance to play more of their style of basketball.

The Raptors tend to play with a smaller lineup anyway. So the Pistons losing two of their top big men will allow the Raptors to play their brand without compromising too much. That could lead to a very important win to close out the homestand and the first half of the regular season.

Tip-off between the Pistons and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories