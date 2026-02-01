RJ Barrett Finding Rhythm With Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has been back on the floor with the team for the last four games after suffering a left ankle sprain.

Barrett's teammate, Brandon Ingram, explained how important it was to get Barrett back on the floor.

“Another offensive threat," Ingram said of Barrett. "He spaces the floor. He can shoot the basketball. He knows when to make timely cuts. He doesn’t need much. We don’t draw any plays for him, but he finds his way on the offensive end. He is a good on-ball defender and he is really, really, smart.”

Barrett Getting Back on Track

Barrett was on a minutes restriction for the first three games after his return, but he was able to be on the floor for 31 minutes, scoring 16 points in the team's 130-120 loss against the Orlando Magic.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about Barrett's return to the court and how strategic the coaching staff is in regards to how they are attacking his comeback.

"It's walking the fine line, right? One thing is return to play, you know, and the other thing is return to perform. And those two things, they don't line up, they don't come at the same time. So he's doing well, health wise, and he's back, and he's able to play now," Rajakovic said.

"It's reconditioning, finding the rhythm, connection with his teammates, you know, while he was missing time that they were creating the, you know, some other habits, you know, and then connections between teammates. So he's finding his way now. And we understand, and I understand, that we need to be patient. We know what RJ is bringing to us and how important he is."

The Raptors don't want to rush Barrett's return, especially considering the fact that he has had two injuries that have caused him to miss time this season. With Barrett going back and forth from the sideline to the court, it creates this fragility in regards to his health. The Raptors are at their best when he is on the floor, so they need to make sure that he is healthy and ready to go for when the games really start to matter in April, May, and possibly June.

Barrett and the Raptors are back in action against the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

