Why Raptors Gave Up Big Lead Late vs. Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after a 131-20 loss to the Orlando Magic inside the Kia Center.

The Raptors held the double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Magic stormed back and grabbed the win. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic explained what happened in the fourth quarter that led to the collapse.

“Fourth quarter, we did a really good job of running. We did a really good job of moving the ball. We played with a lot of force in that third quarter, and we were not able to replicate it in the fourth quarter," Rajakovic said.

"The problem in the third quarter also was we did not do a great enough job defensively. And even when we had a great offensive quarter, we did not do a good job defensively. We allowed them to score 36 points, allowed a couple of their shooters to catch some fire, to feel good about it and that carried in the fourth quarter.”

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Raptors Struggle to Finish Off Magic

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram echoed Rajakovic's sentiments and believed the team struggled in transition and defending without fouling.

“We stepped up our defensive intensity in the third quarter. Got some stops, ran in transition. In the fourth quarter, they just competed... they battled back. They found some openness in transition, and they drove to the lane, and they drew a lot of fouls. They got to the free throw line tonight, and that was kind of the aim in the fourth quarter," Ingram said.

The Raptors had a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but it was erased in just five minutes due to a furious Magic rally that was defined by three-point shooting and free throw making. The Raptors racked up foul after foul and put the Magic on the line where they made 33 of 37 attempts from the charity stripe.

Simply put, that is a recipe for disaster. In order to win games, and that is ultimately what happened as the Raptors drop their second game in a row.

The Raptors will look to get this bad taste out of their mouth tomorrow when they take on the Utah Jazz. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

