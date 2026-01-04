RJ Barrett return allows Raptors to strike fear in East

The Toronto Raptors are excited to have RJ Barrett back in the lineup after missing a month due to a knee injury.

Barrett is a key part to the Raptors' success, and that was apparent in the team's 134-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Barrett spoke about his performance after scoring 29 points in the win.

“I think I kind of got lost in the game. Not just the game, but the fourth quarter,” Barrett said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “That’s really what it was. Going back and forth, scoring. All right. But nobody’s playing defence. That fourth quarter, that’s Raptors basketball. So that felt good to be a part of, you know, being on the court for that. Like, that’s who we are, that’s who we need to be.”

Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett reacts after missing a shot against the Denver Nuggets. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Barrett back in rhythm for Raptors

Barrett made 11 of his 19 shots, including 4 of 8 from downtown, in the win. He also played in 30 minutes, which is the most action he's seen in a game since his return from injury. He was on a minutes restriction in the first couple of games, but now he is back to being himself.

This is a crucial time for Barrett because the Raptors are looking to make some changes in the trade market. Barrett is a potential trade piece because he has a movable contract, and the team likely isn't going to be moving Scottie Barnes or Brandon Ingram to make a big move. Barrett is the best trade piece the Raptors have if a blockbuster deal were to happen.

However, Barrett is proving that he should be part of the team's big three moving forward. The Raptors are 14-6 when Barrett plays, and 7-9 when he doesn't, proving that he is a big reason why the Raptors are among the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

If Barrett can stay healthy for the foreseeable future, there is reason to believe he can help the Raptors achieve a good amount of playoff success.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action against the Hawks for a rematch inside Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors can clinch a season series sweep with a win at home. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30pm ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories