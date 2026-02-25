Sandro Mamukelashvili Might Be Playing Too Well For Raptors

When the Toronto Raptors signed Sandro Mamukelashvili to a one-year deal, they were expecting him to be a part of the rotation, but he has excelled beyond expectations.

Mamukelashvili is averaging a career best 11.4 points and five rebounds per game for the Raptors. Bleach Report writer Andy Bailey believes he is the biggest free agency flight risk for the Raptors.

"Sandro Mamukelashvili has wildly outperformed his contract for the Toronto Raptors this season, to the point that it feels like a virtual certainty that some team will be willing to pay him more than his $2.8 million player option for 2026-27 would," Bailey wrote.

"In his first season with the Toronto Raptors, the 6'9" forward-center has averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 threes in just 22.5 minutes, while shooting 38.4 percent from deep.

"Whether in a similar role or an even bigger one, Mamukelashvili could provide his versatility and floor spacing to a number of teams around the league. If he declines that option, there will undoubtedly be multiple suitors."

Sandro Mamukelashvili Likely One-And-Done With Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. drives for the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Due to the contract he signed with the Raptors this past offseason, the team will only be able to sign him to the mid-level exception, while other teams can offer more than that. There is a good chance that he will be worth more on the open market, so it will likely be in his best financial interest to sign with a different team in free agency.

Mamukelashvili might accept a hometown discount, especially considering the fact that he fits so well with the team, but he might be due for a raise that he might not be afforded at any point in his career.

Mamukelashvili is 26 years old and entering the prime of his career. This is the prime time to make money, and it's his turn to chase the bag. Barring an injury in the last month or so of the season, there's a good chance that Mamukelashvili will be able to make a lot of money in free agency in the summer.

The Raptors need to consider what life will look like without him, and he won't be easy to replace. The Raptors will likely look to sign someone with the mid-level exception to replace him, but they may not get the proper value that they are losing when Mamukelashvili eventually signs with a different team.