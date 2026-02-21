Raptors Free Agency Outlook Doesn't Look Good For Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili might be playing too good for the team.

Mamukelashvili has been the best free agent acquisition the Raptors could ask for. He is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game so far this season for the Raptors, both of which mark career highs for the former second-round pick out of Seton Hall. Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed him as one of the best free agents in the league for the upcoming summer.

"Mamukelashvili has outperformed his contract in Toronto. The Raptors signed him to a two-year minimum contract this summer as a free agent from the San Antonio Spurs. Without shedding other salary, the Raptors will be limited to their taxpayer mid-level exception at $6.1 million," Pincus wrote.

"Look for teams to offer more than the Raptors can to lure the 26-year-old forward, averaging 11.4 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the field (38.3 percent from three)."

Sandro Mamukelashvili Due For Massive Payday

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili hugs guard Garrett Temple. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Mamukelashvili is only making $2.5 million so far this season. He has a $2.8 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign. If all goes well for the Raptors this season, he'll play well enough to where he should absolutely decline the option, making himself an unrestricted free agent.

If and when he becomes a free agent, the Raptors will only be allowed to sign Mamukelashvili to a deal making $6.1 million. However, there is a very good chance that a team can beat that offer and offer him a multi-year deal. Mamukelashvili is playing the best basketball of his career, and there is no question that he should look at other offers in free agency. It is absolutely in his best interest to do so.

While the Raptors have been a great fit for Mamukelashvili and the right step in his career, it's also in his best interest to move on after the season. The Raptors might have some voodoo in their back pocket where they can convince Mamukelashvili to take the mid-level exception at $6.1 million, but that might only be accessible to them if the Raptors win a championship or if Mamukelashvili is willing to take a serious discount.

Mamukelashvili's contract situation is similar to Isaiah Hartenstein and what the New York Knicks had to deal with a few years back. Hartenstein completely outperformed his two-year, $20 million contract with the Knicks when Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury. The Knicks could only offer him a certain amount in free agency, but the Oklahoma City Thunder completely went over with a three-year, $87 million deal.

Mamukleashvili really won't make $29 million per year like Hartenstein did, but he is due for a considerable raise, and Toronto probably won't be able to offer him that. The Raptors should be looking for alternative options in free agency and the draft.