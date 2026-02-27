Spurs Aren't Surprised By Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili Growth

The Toronto Raptors are giving Sandro Mamukelashvili a chance to shine after spending the past three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Mamukelashvili had a chance to go against his former team in the Raptors' most recent game against the Spurs, who had nothing but nice things to say about him ahead of the matchup.

“I put my player development hat on (and) you always want everybody to make it, to make a billion dollars and score 100 points and be with the team for 20 years. And that’s never the case. And we've lost a lot of people that have been very important to our organization, and people that you build relationships with, and you should have feelings and emotions towards, and Sandro is one of those guys," Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said of Mamukelashvili via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

"Think when they leave your organization, and you see them have success, it makes you feel good. And I think that's, you know, the thing about this league that people don't realize at times is the relationships don't change, the feelings and emotions don't change. And so we want all those guys to be successful, just hopefully (he) misses a few shots tonight."

Sandro Mamukelashvili Earns Praise From Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama faces off against Toronto Raptors forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Mamukelashvili was a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Seton Hall, but he did not get a ton of playing time with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was waived by the Bucks, which led to the Spurs picking him up off waivers.

Mamukelashvili played 126 games with the Spurs from 2023-25, averaging 6.2 points per game for the team. He signed a two-year deal with a player option for 2026-27 with the Raptors, and he has made the most of his opportunity.

The Georgian big man is averaging a career-best 11.1 points per game with the Raptors so far this season and he has built that off of his growth from the Spurs. That has helped him prepare for the moment he is now having with the Raptors.

Mamukelashvili will likely hit the open market again this offseason, where the Spurs or another team could offer him a contract the Raptors cannot provide due to the restrictions placed on his current deal, which prevent Toronto from paying only the mid-level exception.

Mamukelashvili and the Raptors will continue to progress through the season as they take on the Washington Wizards inside the Capital One Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.