Three reasons why Raptors don't need to push panic button after Wizards loss

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after their loss against the Washington Wizards, which could be the worst of the season so far.

The Wizards are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, but they were still able to beat the Raptors by more than 20 points, which could be cause for concern. However, it isn't quite time for the Raptors to push the panic button.

Here are three reasons why the Raptors aren't in major trouble:

The Raptors are far from 100 per cent

The team is still without two of their five starters, and they have been for a decent chunk of the season. RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl's absences are not to be ignored as both of them have been key pieces to what the Raptors are trying to do.

The Raptors could get Barrett back very soon, so once he returns, that should put the Raptors in a better position to succeed. While Poeltl could be on the sidelines for a little bit longer, there is hope that he will make his return within the next couple of games.

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl gets control of a rebound against the Boston Celtics. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

They are still figuring each other out

The Raptors are still very early in the season, and they are still figuring out how to play with each other on the court. They had some early success, which is why the setbacks have been disappointing. They know they can play better, but that doesn't mean it will be perfect every night.

A loss to the Wizards is definitely worth noting because it isn't the first time the team has lost a game it shouldn't have. Earlier losses in the season to the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets were alarming, but it is clear that the Raptors have more work to do after this latest loss.

There is plenty of time in the regular season

The Raptors still have 50 games left to go in the regular season. If they were to continue at this current rate, they would be in the playoffs, which is better than where they have been over the last couple of years. That doesn't mean Toronto should temper its expectations, but it could certainly be worse.

The Raptors just need to ensure that they respond well to these losses. If they can, they will be just fine in the long run as they move forward in the regular season.

