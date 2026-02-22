Three Takeaways From Raptors Win vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors stay in the win column after a 122-94 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Fiserv Forum.

The Raptors started off slow, scoring just 22 points in the first quarter against the Bucks, but they began to dismantle their opponent in the second quarter. The Raptors dropped 38 points in the second, outscoring the Bucks by 14 to take a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Raptors continued to grow on their lead, which became out of reach for the Bucks. In the fourth quarter, Toronto was able to cruise to a big win. Here are three takeaways from the win.

MORE: The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios For Raptors This Season

Immanuel Quickley, Have a Day!

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins and Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Quickley scored 32 points, while dishing out nine assists in the wind for the Raptors. He led the team on offense, and without his contributions, the team would not have pulled out of a win.

Quickley also led the team with nine of 34 assists on 44 made field goals, which is the recipe for success for the Raptors offence.

No Scottie, No Problem

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Scottie Barnes missed the game for the Raptors due to personal reasons. Despite his absence, the Raptors were able to make up for him not being there and pull out a win. The hope is for Barnes to rejoin the team in the coming days.

While Quickley was the primary player stepping up in Barnes' absence, Brandon Ingram added 22 points while Sandro Mamukelashvili dropped 15 off the bench.

Taking Care of the Basketball

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead passes the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Raptors committed just six turnovers in the win compared to the Bucks' 17. The Raptors have done a good job at limiting turnovers during the season and it is a big part of why the team is sitting where it is.

Ingram was the only player who had multiple turnovers on the Raptors, so there were very clearly a lot of smart decisions made on offence. When the Raptors offence continues to make smart decisions, good things happen.

The Raptors are back in action on Tuesday for the first night of a back-to-back when they host the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their annual trip to Canada. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.