Raptors Have Tough Road to 50 Wins

The Toronto Raptors are 35-26 through 61 games this season.

With 21 games to go, the Raptors need to finish 15-6 if they want to win 50 games for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, when they won 53 contests in the season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the goal may seem lofty, there is reason to believe the Raptors can achieve it or get close to it.

"Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley are both shooting the ball extremely well since the break, and even Ja'Kobe Walter chipped in by hitting nearly half his threes in his first five games after the mid-season layoff. If the Toronto Raptors keep getting offensive efficiency like that, they have the defense necessary to push toward 50 wins," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.

"Tempering expectations, Scottie Barnes' perimeter shot has deserted him in recent weeks. He still contributes gaudy block and steal totals and is a good bet to land on an All-NBA and All-Defensive team at season's end."

Raptors Have Obstacles to Reach 50 Wins

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The 50-win mark would likely get the Raptors into the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference, which would be a huge accomplishment for the team. More importantly, the Raptors would get to host a first-round series in the playoffs, which could go a long way towards determining whether they win or lose.

However, with injuries still rearing its ugly head, the Raptors may have to get creative.

"It'll be fascinating to see how the Raptors manage their lineups down the stretch. Quickley, Ingram, Barnes and RJ Barrett are locked-in starters, but the team gets major offensive punch from Jakob Poeltl at center while featuring far more stopping power when rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is on the floor as an undersized 5," Hughes wrote.

"The latter's thumb injury could cost him time here and there, but that might just mean Sandro Mamukelashvili sees more action. He's been a quiet key to some of Toronto's best scoring units."

The Raptors have had a revolving door at the centre position all season long, which has led to inconsistency across the board. Ultimately, the Raptors have to figure out what works best for them because that could be the difference between winning in the playoffs or being a first-round exit.

