Raptors' Brandon Ingram receives punishment for water bottle incident
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is feeling his pockets burn after recently being fined by the league.
The NBA announced that Ingram has been fined $25,000 following a reaction to a play call in the team's most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been fined $25,000 for forcibly throwing his water bottle to the floor while on the bench, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," the statement read.
“The incident, in which the bottle made contact with a game attendant and caused a game delay to dry the court, occurred with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8 at Xfinity Mobile Arena."
Ingram fined for throwing water bottle
Ingram's reaction to the play was a sign of frustration and it came at the wrong time. Ingram threw the bottle in the third quarter when the Raptors were trailing 85-80. Ingram was called for a foul on 76ers forward Trendon Watford and was subsequently substituted out of the game for point guard Jamal Shead.
Ingram then threw the water bottle on the floor of the Raptors bench and was assessed a technical foul. Tyrese Maxey made the technical foul shot to put the team up five points.
The technical foul came at a crucial time during the game. The Raptors had cut their deficit to two points after battling with the 76ers throughout the entire early part of the third quarter.
The basket and free throws started a 9-0 run for the 76ers that gave them a double-digit lead, which was enough to put Philly in the lead for good. Had Ingram not thrown his water bottle, it's possible that the Raptors would not have given the Sixers that momentum and the outcome of the game could have been different.
It's small details that make the difference in games like this, so the Raptors have to make sure they are on the right side of these moments. They learned the hard way against the Sixers, but it is early in the season, so they have a chance to come back from this moving forward.
Ingram and the Raptors will continue their road trip as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.