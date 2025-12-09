Raptors change Immanuel Quickley's status for Knicks game

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has played just four games against the New York Knicks since the franchise decided to trade him away during the 2023-24 season, but their next meeting could be the biggest yet.

The Raptors and Knicks are matching up for an NBA Cup elimination game, and Quickley would likely love to send his former team home. However, the Raptors have downgraded Quickley's status ahead of their matchup with the Knicks.

The Raptors are now listing Quickley as questionable against the Knicks due to an illness.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Quickley's impact in Toronto

With the Raptors already playing without standout guard RJ Barrett due to a right knee sprain, the team cannot afford to play without the other piece of their starting backcourt.

This season, Quickley has averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.0 per cent from the field and 38.2 per cent from three-point range. The 26-year-old guard reportedly played through the illness in Toronto's last game against the Boston Celtics, leading to just an 11-point outing, and it would be shocking if he did not play through it again.

The Raptors have already lost three consecutive games and five of their last six, as they are heading into this NBA Cup matchup with the Knicks desperate for a win. After getting blown out at Madison Square Garden in late November, the Raptors want their revenge, and Quickley likely wants to take them down more than anybody.

Immanuel Quickley was a great Knick



Helped the Knicks come out of the doldrums and won a lot of games here



Nobody will ever make me dislike him, he was a total class act pic.twitter.com/wNOQFdcJQ5 — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) November 30, 2025

Of course, the winner of this game punches their ticket to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals, while Toronto was fortunate enough to have home-court advantage for the quarterfinal game. Quickley's status could completely swing the outcome of the game, as the Raptors are certainly hoping he will be good to go.

What if Quickley has to miss the game?

Quickley has not missed a game yet this season, but luckily for the Raptors, they have a reliable backup point guard who can step up if needed. Of course, the Raptors would prefer to have Quickley on the floor, but Jamal Shead is capable of filling in.

This season, Shead has averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. While Shead is far from the offensive talent that Quickley is, his defensive prowess would be intriguing to see in Toronto's starting lineup, and could even be beneficial against Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

The Raptors and Knicks are set to tip off in Toronto at 8:30 p.m. ET.