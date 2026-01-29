Raptors Snap Winning Streak vs. Knicks at Home

The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling 119-92 against the New York Knicks inside Scotiabank Arena.

Despite winning four games in a row on the road, the Raptors could not keep the energy going at home against the Knicks. The Raptors started off strong, building a lead that moved into the double digits in the first quarter, but things did not say the same over the course of the game. The Knicks began to chip away at that deficit in the second quarter. But the Raptors still led by four points going into halftime.

The second half is when things really began to shift as the Knicks outscored the Raptors 35-19 in the third quarter. That double-digit lead going into the fourth grew even more when the Knicks outscored the Raptors 37-22 in the final 12 minutes, giving them a near 30-point victory on the road against Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett and New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors Squander Lead in Second Half

It was a bit of a surprising result considering the fact that the Knicks were on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Raptors just couldn't stop the offensive avalanche coming from New York's top players.

Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 30 points, while OG had 26 of his own. Josh Hart added 22 to the score, while Jalen Brunson managed to put just 13 on the box score. Karl-Anthony Towns was the only starter for the Knicks that didn't score in double figures with eight points, but he contributed mightily by crashing the glass with 22 big boards.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram had a solid night with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, while Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Barrett continued to work up to his usual minutes with 24 and managed to score 14, but it came on an inefficient 3-of-13 from the field. Gradey Dick was the only other player to score in double figures with 11 off the bench.

It's definitely a step back for the Raptors, who were playing really solid basketball on both ends of the floor during most of their road trip. This loss echoes similar sentiments to that of their last loss against the Los Angeles Lakers to start that road trip.

The Raptors will look to bounce back tomorrow when they take on the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

