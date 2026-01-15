Raptors finally got the game they needed from Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick is coming off arguably the best game of his career with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 115-101 win against the Indiana Pacers.

It's the first career double-double for the third-year pro out of Kansas. It's a testament to the hard work he's put in all season long.

“I thought that his defense was really good. He was positioning himself in the right spots, doing the right thing there and rebounding the ball well. He shot the ball well. Really proud of him tonight," Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said postgame.

Dick has breakthrough vs. Pacers

The performance against the Pacers was proof that Dick is buying into the Raptors system, and he is capable of what the team is asking of him.

“I think my activity, coach preaches it," Dick said postgame. "You know, every single game we come out with energy and we punch first and good things happen to us. And when I do that personally, good things happen to me when I buy into the defensive end first and help that kind of translate to my offense and I just feel free out there really.”

It's been a difficult season for Dick, adjusting to some new surroundings, but he is finding a way to do his best with what he's been given. He is averaging just 6.4 points compared to the 14.4 he had last year, but he isn't playing with the ball in his hands as often as he was last season.

"Obviously for me it's been a different role this season. So I think coming in and buying into that, never coming with a negative attitude whether I'm playing good or bad, that's what I try to carry into each season," Dick said.

"Each team's different. We got one of the best offensive players, BI [Brandon Ingram] that just came to our team so it's a whole different kind of functionality to the team, but we're doing way better than we did last year. So, I mean, we have to continue to keep buying into that and just play our brand of ball.”

Dick and the Raptors are back in action as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

