Raptors' Scottie Barnes Named to All-Star Team
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is celebrating after being named as an Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve by the league.
This marks the second time in his career that Barnes has made the All-Star team after making his first appearance back in 2024. So far this season, Barnes is averaging 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Raptors.
Barnes is joined by Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, and Jalen Duren among the Eastern Conference reserves.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome.
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.