Raptors' Scottie Barnes Named to All-Star Team

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is celebrating after being named as an Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve by the league.

This marks the second time in his career that Barnes has made the All-Star team after making his first appearance back in 2024. So far this season, Barnes is averaging 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Raptors.

Barnes is joined by Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, and Jalen Duren among the Eastern Conference reserves.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories