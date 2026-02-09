Where Are Raptors in Power Rankings After Trade Deadline?

The Toronto Raptors are looking steady despite being a little quiet at the trade deadline.

The team made two small deals swapping out Ochai Agbaji for Chris Paul, who will be waived very soon, and acquiring Golden State Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis. After the trade deadline moves, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surprisingly placed the Raptors at No. 13, one spot lower than the previous week.

"The Raptors only made minor moves at the deadline, and they slipped out of the top four in the East with another fourth-quarter collapse on Wednesday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors are 0-6 against the second-place Knicks and third-place Celtics, but they’ve yet to face the first-place Pistons (who are second in turnover differential). The first of three meetings will be on Wednesday in Toronto."

Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis looks on against the Indiana Pacers. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Raptors Stay Steady in Power Rankings

The dozen teams that rank ahead of the Raptors in the Power Rankings are the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors could have done more at the trade deadline, but Trayce Jackson-Davis proved himself in his debut against the Indiana Pacers, making general manager Bobby Webster and the front office look very smart in bringing him on board.

"The one minor addition the Raptors made was Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was called into duty on Sunday when Collin Murray-Boyles reaggravated a thumb injury in the first half," Schuhmann wrote.

"Jackson-Davis had eight offensive rebounds in 15 1/2 minutes in the win over Indiana, helping the Raptors outscore the Pacers by 15 points (21-6) on second chances. Jackson-Davis hasn’t been quite as good a defensive rebounder as he was in his first two seasons, but he ranks 20th in offensive rebounding percentage (12.0%) among 343 players who’ve averaged at least 10 minutes per game. Murray-Boyles (10.3%) ranks 30th."

Jackson-Davis notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 15 minutes off the bench as the Raptors pulled out a 122-104 victory.

The Raptors have one more game before the All-Star break when they take on the Pistons in a game that should reveal how far the Raptors are from the top of the standings. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

