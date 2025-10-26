Raptors could fix 3-point shooting issue with trade for $60 million shooting guard
The Toronto Raptors are a team looking for a boost in the 3-point shooting department.
The team was one of the worst at distance shooting last season, so they need some reinforcements either from newcomer Brandon Ingram or someone they can acquire in a trade. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests the Raptors should trade for Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen.
"The Toronto Raptors' 11.8 made three-pointers per game last year were the fewest of any NBA team not named the Orlando Magic, and a 6-of-25 performance from deep on opening night was especially worrisome," Swartz wrote.
"Toronto needs more shooting, period.
"Grayson Allen is a career 41.4 percent marksman from deep and led the NBA with a 46.1 percent success rate in 2023-24. He's averaged over two made three-pointers per game in each of the past five seasons.
"Putting Allen in lineups with Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and others would help keep the floor spread and improve the overall offensive flow."
Allen could help Raptors shooting woes
The Suns are in a position to where they need draft picks. Players like Allen don't seem to fit as a long-term option for them.
It's a bit of a surprise to see Allen still on the roster after the team made a lot of changes over the summer, including a trade that sent superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA (which turned into Duke center Khaman Maluach).
Green is expected to be their starting shooting guard this season, which would open up Allen to be part of a trade. A team like the Raptors that is fighting to get out of the lottery could be a strong fit for a player like Allen.
The spacing Allen would provide to the Raptors would open up things on offense for them and give space to drive for players like Ingram and RJ Barrett. The Raptors could make one of their weaknesses a strength if they play their cards right.
A trade isn't likely to happen until January or February, but if the Raptors are in contention for a playoff spot, they may try to pull the trigger on a trade to bring Allen to Toronto.
In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action tonight as they take on Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET.