15 Games in March Will Shape Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have 15 games in the month of March that will have a great impact on where the team ends up in the standings at the end of the season.

Here's a look at each of the 15 games the Raptors will face and what to expect from them.

Tuesday, March 3 vs. New York Knicks

The Raptors will get a crack at the New York Knicks at home in a game that could shake things up in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday, March 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Raptors will then have a quick one-game road trip to the Twin Cities to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sunday, March 8 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Raptors will have a chance to get revenge from earlier in the season as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at home.

Tuesday, March 10 at Houston Rockets

The Raptors are heading out on the road to the Space City to take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Wednesday, March 11 at New Orleans Pelicans

The Raptors will face a back-to-back as they head to the Big Easy to take on the rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans.

Friday, March 13 vs. Phoenix Suns

The Raptors will return home for a brief one-game home stand as they take on the Phoenix Suns, who have been dealing with many injuries as of late.

Sunday, March 15 at Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham knocks the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors will begin a five-game road trip as they head to the Motor City to take on the first-place Detroit Pistons.

Wednesday, March 18 at Chicago Bulls

The Raptors will move forward to the Windy City as they take on the Chicago Bulls, who have a double-digit losing streak going into the month of March.

Friday, March 20 at Denver Nuggets

The Raptors are taking on MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in one of the more difficult challenges during the month.

Sunday, March 22 at Phoenix Suns

The Raptors will face the Suns for the second time in ten days. This time in Phoenix at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Monday, March 23 at Utah Jazz

The Raptors will head to Salt Lake City for the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Utah Jazz, who are one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Wednesday, March 25 at Los Angeles Clippers

The final game of the Raptors' long road trip will take them to Tinseltown as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Friday, March 27 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Raptors will return home for the second matchup against the Pelicans in the month of March.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Orlando Magic

The Raptors will get a crack at the Orlando Magic, who are also in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday, March 31 at Detroit Pistons

The Raptors will close out the month with a game on the road against the Pistons, who will be fighting for the top spot in the East.

